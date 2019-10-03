Cross-section of 25 children cleared of links with Non-State Armed Groups (NSGOs) being handed over to Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs, for rehabilitation and reintegration programme. Image via NAN

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday said it had supported the rehabilitation and reintegration of 2,474 children, cleared of links with Non-State Armed Groups (NSGOs), in Borno in the past two years.

Ms. Gillian Walker, the UNICEF Representative (D) Field Office in Maiduguri, disclosed at the handover ceremony of 25 children cleared of links with armed conflict, at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Walker disclosed that the UN agency in collaboration with the International Organization of Migration (IMO) and Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs had provided shelter, protection, psycho-social, and other lifesaving services to the children since the inception of the programme in 2017.

She said that 1,627 of the 2,474 children cleared of association with armed groups had been reintegrated with their families and communities.

Walker said: “Although we have made progress for the successful reintegration of children cleared of association with armed groups, a lot still need to be done. There are still children in the ranks and file of armed groups. Children should belong to their families. We call on all parties in the conflict to stop recruiting and using children in any role. We will continue until no children are being used in the conflict,” she said.

Walker lauded the Nigerian Army and Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs for their support to the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of the cleared children in line with the International Humanitarian Law and handover protocol.

“UNICEF encourages the Government of Nigeria to sign and adopt the handover protocol of children released from administrative detention to ensure that all children who have been recruited, used and cleared of association can start fulfilling their dreams and aspirations,” she added.

Commenting on the handover of the 25 children, Brig.-Gen. Parisa Alamba, the Intelligence Coordinator, Theater Command, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), revealed that the children comprised of 23 males and two females.

Alamba said that the children aged between 8 years and 15 years, were abducted and forcefully conscripted by the insurgents when they attacked their communities. He explained that some of the affected children escaped from their captors while others were rescued by the military.