President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump says both Ukraine and China should investigate the family of his rival Joe Biden, even as he is facing an impeachment inquiry over his push to have Kiev probe the former vice president.

“I would think that if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens. I would say, President (Volodymyr) Zelensky if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,”

“Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” ” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

The president went on to allege about Joe Biden and his son Hunter, without providing any evidence.

“You may very well find there are many other countries that they scammed,” he added.

Trump claimed that his impeachment inquiry “is crumbling”.