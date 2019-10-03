Lagos State Government on Thursday issued seven days ultimatum to traders, transporters and others obstructing traffic in some areas of the state to vacate road sides or face the wrath of the law.

The identified areas that will be affected by the ultimatum for now are Iyana Ipaja bus stop, Ikotun bus stop, Oyingbo, Yaba, Ketu and Ikorodu roundabout and Lekki/Ajah area.

The government said at the expiration of the ultimatum, enforcement would begin immediately to decongest the areas in a bid to free up traffic.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the traffic management intervention of the government in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said the essence of the meeting was to intimate stakeholders on the readiness and plan of the government to unlock traffic on the above locations.

“In dealing with these identified locations, we will serve a seven-day abatement notice to all concerned locations effective from 4th October, 2019 and thereafter prepare them for full enforcement of traffic laws and their attendant fines and penalties.

“The full force enforcement would commence at the expiration of the seven days on 11th October 2019. Be also informed that enforcement team would have its members drawn from road union members, traders across different locations, task force, police, traffic management agencies and other stakeholders in the transport sector,” he said.

According to Oladeinde, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Olawale Musa, it was not uncommon to see vehicles illegally parked on either side of the road, with some even driving in such a careless fashion that made nonsense of traffic law, while others drive on or across the road medians, among others.

He said it was for this reason the government embarked on the spot assessment of traffic situations across the state, saying that during the exercise, the traffic management teams were able to identify 60 gridlock locations across the state and that 75 percent were largely caused by identified activities.

The commissioner said decongesting the affected areas was a task that required the support, collaboration and cooperation of all the stakeholders by ensuring that they obey all traffic laws and regulations by desisting from any activity capable of undermining government’s efforts at improving the traffic situation.

He said the government would continue to implement programmes and policies that would not only be beneficial to all stakeholders and players in the transport sector, but place the transportation system on a large pedestal that would make it rank among the best in the world.