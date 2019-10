Photographer and mom of 3 Busola Dakolo added a new age today and with all the love in her husband Timi Dakolo’s heart, he wrote a lovely note to his wife.

Timi who says he would have been shouting i love you to his beautiful bae, but she already knows that wrote:

❤❤❤❤❤words fail me

・・・

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY WIFE @busoladakolo. YOU ARE A RARE GEM OF A WOMAN,I SALUTE YOU FOR EVERYTHING THAT YOU ARE. MOST IMPORTANTLY YOUR PRAYERS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT,I WANT TO JOIN YOU MOST TIMES BUT THAT’S SLEEPS PEAK PERIOD,I WILL IMPROVE.THIS BEAUTY WE ARE MAKING WILL NEVER GET UGLY(THANK YOU FOR LETTING ME EXPERIENCE YOU). I SHOULD BE SHOUTING I LOVE YOU BUT YOU ALREADY KNOW THAT BY NOW.SOMEDAYS WHEN I SEE HOW BEAUTIFUL AND HOT YOU LOOK,I SECRETLY TELL MYSELF *TIMI YOU ARE BLESSED* I SALUTE YOU BUSOLA. MAY GOD GRANT THE SECRET PETITIONS OF YOUR HEART. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.MY KOGI STEW.

Busola also wrote to herself:

I’m thankful for everything: joy, love, family, vulnerability, peace, weakness, strength, grace, mercy, beauty, abundance, good health, friends and even foes.

There’s no unfavourable situation with you, my God.

I celebrate Christ in me. Happy birthday to me.

#thankfulheart