By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Award-winning womenswear brand, Wana Sambo, earlier in the year, introduced the first part of ‘Modern Woman’, a collection series curated to the taste of today’s woman.

The accompanying campaign saw multimedia journalist and advocate, Laila Johnson-Salami donning well-tailored designs while striking alluring poses.

The first part of the Modern Woman was well accepted as it garnered several praises on social media.

However, the second part of the ‘Modern Woman’ is a collaboration featuring fashion & style blogger, Temi Otedola.

While the project itself is an ode to fearless feminists, the “Unapologetically Woman!” collection draws inspiration from the career values of the muse.

If you’re an avid Otedola fan you should know that her every look is a statement, and this is further corroborated by the creative director Wana Sambo, who explains, “Our muse has consistently proven that fashion is more than just a combination of pieces to make a statement, she has used her style to control today’s woman’s narrative on how she is perceived and represented through fashion.”

“The Modern Woman is: confident, dynamic, humane, compassionate and unstoppable. She is whoever she dares to be. She does not conform to the school of thought that says “she must not threaten the man.” Sambo concludes.

