Nigerian journalist and politician Reuben Abati, called out social media sensation and crossdresser Bobrisky in a tweet, stating that the self acclaimed male barbie is worse than Ebola virus.

A seemingly displeased Nigerian, used a fake twitter account to impersonate Babajide Sanwoolu, the Lagos state governor’s page to issue an arrest warrant to Bobrisky, to stay away from Lagos.

Some Twitter users feel Nigeria has bigger problems and Bob is not one of them, while others think he is corrupting the future leaders of this nation.

*Hit Blunt* Can Bobrisky come out and say a guy Raped Shim??

Can Bobrisky come out and say Shim's Pregnant??

Can Bobrisky come out and say Shim miss Shim Period?

Can Bobrisky come out and say Shim don't have a Dick? pic.twitter.com/2GI4AXulyM — UNCLE C. H. R. I. S 🇳🇬 (@Williams_Chriz) October 3, 2019

I hereby place an immediate arrest warrant on Bobrisky henceforth. Stay away from Lagos. — Babajide Sanwo-Eko (@jidesanwooIu) October 3, 2019

”We will not allow Bobrisky to destroy the future of our youths and the unborn Nigerians.” What is currently destroying the future of Nigerian youths and potentially unborn kids is the lack of maximum investment in youth development and human capital development. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 2, 2019

The tweet saying that "Bobrisky is worse than the ebola virus" has to be the dumbest tweet I have seen since the beginning of 2019…..I'm fr!!! How's this nigga a whole giant of Africa's problem???!!!! Y'all "woke" but "worn out"leaders need to do better with your ENERGY!🕳 — Alexis,sonofoden (@Alexissonofoden) October 3, 2019

“Bobrisky will be a bad role model to our future generations” You have failed as a Parent if your kids model their Lives from someone else. — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) October 3, 2019

Will u guys pay this much attention to bobrisky if she was poor and wretched? — Ancient Blood (@dracktat) October 3, 2019

“Bobrisky is a national disaster, an embarrassment to Nigeria, engaging in cultural corruption as a cross-dresser.” Not investing in healthcare and education are more serious national disasters currently affecting Nigeria and Nigerians. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 2, 2019

In other news, the Federal Government of Nigeria has accused Bobrisky of destroying the future of Nigerian Youths. Not poverty, not poor education, not corruption, not Govt fiscal mismanagement, it’s Bobrisky. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@LifeOfRouvafe) October 3, 2019

Ebola killed 11,300 people between 2014-2016. Bobrisky didn’t kill a single soul, to the best of my knowledge. Side note: I am not expressing an opinion about his sexuality or sexual orientation as none of that is any of my personal business. https://t.co/kTC5PNMdi8 — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 2, 2019