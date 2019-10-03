Bobrisky

Nigerian journalist and politician Reuben Abati, called out social media sensation and crossdresser Bobrisky in a tweet, stating that the self acclaimed male barbie is worse than Ebola virus.

A seemingly displeased Nigerian, used a fake twitter account to impersonate Babajide Sanwoolu, the Lagos state governor’s page to issue an arrest warrant to Bobrisky, to stay away from Lagos.

Some Twitter users feel Nigeria has bigger problems and Bob is not one of them, while others think he is corrupting the future leaders of this nation.

See some reactions below.