Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Mrs. Adetoun Ibilola Popoola as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Parks & Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

The new GM has already assumed duties as she replaced the former GM, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, who has moved on to another State establishment.

Popoola, a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Lagos with a postgraduate degree in Marketing and Communications Management from the University of Hull, UK brings on board 10 years experience in Commercial Banking and Development Finance, Customer Service and Total Quality Management.

Prior to her present appointment as General Manager, she served as Assistant Manager in the Strategy and Corporate Transformation Group of the Bank of Industry.

During the General Manager’s maiden meeting with staff of the Agency, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment & Water Resources, Mrs. Ronke Odeneye, encouraged all members of staff to give the new general manager the necessary support and cooperation in her new role in order to achieve the dream of a greater Lagos.

Mrs. Odeneye said, “I acknowledge the great work achieved under the leadership of the past General Manager and I would like to encourage you all to support the new General Manager by every means possible to enable her deliver on her assignment, as well as help Lagos State attain the lofty vision of bequeathing a cleaner, safer and greener environment to the people of the State.

“The responsibility of mitigating the negative effect of climate change on the environment rests on our shoulders and so we must ensure to work together as a team to make it a reality.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Popoola expressed her desire to work in harmony with all staff as well as receive maximum cooperation, stressing that she would operate an open-door policy for seamless communication.

“I know the responsibility of making Lagos cleaner and greener is enormous but we can all work together as a team to make it a reality. The effect of climate change is real and we have no other choice than to make this earth habitable for ourselves as well as others. Again, I hope to operate an open-door policy to allow a free flow of innovative ideas that will move this Agency forward,” she stated.