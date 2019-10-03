The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday inaugurated an Agro-ranger unit to check farmers/herders clash in Yobe.

Mr Ayinla Olowo, the Commandant of NSCDC in the state inaugurated the unit in Damaturu.

“This unit is primarily established as a result of menace of farmers-herders clashes.

“If the clashes continue along other security challenges at hand it will not be good for the country.

“The major function of this unit is to put an end to farmers-herders clashes and ensure that all grazing routes that have been blocked are reopened,’’ Olowo said.

He also said that it was to recover water points that were initially set for herders but taken over for irrigation or other purposes.

The commandant noted that both farmers and herders were critical to the existence of the country as the former provides food, while the later provide meat.

“So, if herders will continue grazing into farmlands, definitely there will be food shortage and food insecurity.

“Likewise, if herders are not able to feed their cattle there may be shortage of meat and other products extracted from them,’’ he said.

Olowo stated that the agro-rangers had been trained by the Nigerian Army to provide security for agro-allied facilities.

Gov. MaiMala Buni, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Mustapha Mangarima, promised to provide logistics to ensure the unit’s smooth operation.