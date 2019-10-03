A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court sentenced 34-year-old businessman Mustapha Jibrin, to three months imprisonment for receiving stolen property.

The convict, a resident of Kakuri in Kaduna, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of dishonestly receiving and purchasing stolen property and begged for leniency.

The Magistrate, Mr. Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced him to three months imprisonment but gave him an N10,000 option of fine. Emmanuel said that the court was lenient on the convict because he saved it from the prolonged trial, but warned him to shun crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Leo Chidi told the court that on Aug.15, one Sani Mohammed and two others were arrested and brought to Gabasawa Police station Kaduna “for an offence of belonging to a gang of thieves’’.

Chidi said that during police investigation, Mohammed confessed that the convict usually buys stolen property from him, a development that led to Jibrin’s arrest. The prosecutor told the court that during police investigation, two stolen laptops, three Tecno Phones, and car batteries were recovered from the convict.

He noted that the offence contravened section 206 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.