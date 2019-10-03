Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it will give priority to the state health sectors to enable it achieve universal coverage of residents.

Chairman, House Committee on Health, Mr Labaran Shafa stated this in Lafia on Thursday while hosting officials of the state health sector.

Shafa, who represents Toto/Gadabuke constituency, noted that this was with the view to realising the objectives of the state governor of ensuring quality health for all.

He revealed that he invited the heads of the officials to interface with them to know their success stories and setbacks and areas where the House will intervene.

“As a House, we will continue to make laws and pass resolutions that have direct bearing on the health and standard of living of the people of the state.

“This is because the importance of health to societal development cannot be overemphasized as it is often said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, hence the need of our commitment in that direction,” he said.

Shafa solicited the support of stakeholders in the health sector to enable the committee to succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

He also called on health workers to continue to discharge their duties in order to improve on the health status of the residents.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Mr Ishaku Abari and the Chief Medical Director, Hospital Management Board, Dr Usman George-Dangana thanked the committee chairman for the invitation.

They assured him of their readiness and commitment to improving the health status of the people of the state.