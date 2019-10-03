On this new episode of “Mercy’s Menu”, wife, mom and professional photographer Busola Dakolo joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the kitchen to prepare Scrambled Eggs.

Mercy says:

My Kogi sister was in the kitchen with me in this episode. We made breakfast which is essentially the most important meal of the day, Scrambled Eggs was on the menu, and of course, you know it had to have a twist to it. Enjoy the amazing episode with Busola Dakolo where she talks marriage, raising her kids and more. The food is sweet but the conversations are sweeter.