The Association of Lagos Titled Chiefs has reviewed the allegations against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and declared its total support to him.

The association is a non-political association of honorary chiefs and prominent members of the Lagos community who have served the state and the nation meritoriously,

The association, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Engr Olawumi Gasper, at its meeting, noted that one of the most debated issues in the Nigerian public space at the moment was the allegation of the transfer of the sum of N90 billion from Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to the Office of the President for purpose of financing the 2019 elections, which according to him has however attracted diverse views and demands.

It maintained that against this background, the association, having re-examined the issue, re–affirmed its total support for the Vice President for his integrity, steadfastness and veracity.

“The President is constitutionally empowered to create bodies and appoint members therein to assist him in the governance of the nation and the discharge of his duties, as long as such creation or appointment do not in any way derogate or is contrary to the provision of the constitution, His Excellency the Vice President remains the Chairman of the National Economic Council.

“The creation of the new Economic Body, Economic Advisory Council (New Body) by His Excellency the President does not appear to clash with or in any manner disturb the working of the Council of which Osinbajo is the Chairman,” the association said.

However, the association warned that President Muhammadu Buhari should graciously ensure that any future creation or appointment did not in any way give the impression that his Vice was being sidelined, adding that the Vice President could easily have been made the Chairman of the new body so that the scope of his duties on the Council would seem enhanced and enlarged and that the Vice –President could also benefit from the experts the President appointed on the new body.

The association was also of the view that the contemplated increase in VAT was probably not necessary in view of the present state of the economy, adding that such an increase would further compound the hardship presently occasioned by all.

“The distribution of the proceeds of VAT should be re-examined so that those states from where much of the VAT proceeds are collected are correspondingly compensated,” he said.