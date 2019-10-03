The Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday called for the immediate sacking of the General Manager of Kwara State Television Authority (KWTV), Alhaji Abdulfatai Adebowale.

The House also asked Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to appoint a new General Manager to replace Adebowale, having been indicted for unprofessional conduct and maladministration by a committee of the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the order followed the Assembly’s adoption of the report of its Committee on lnformation, Youth, Sports and Culture which established cases of sexual harassment, illegal sales of station’s land and other misconducts against the KWTV boss.

According to the news medium, the House had on July 24 mandated the Committee to investigate the allegations against the General Manager following a petition written by some staff of the Kwara Television.

The petitioners had alleged that Adebowale was running the station without recourse to civil service rules, sexual harassment, illegal sales of 10 plots of station’s land, among others.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Olumide Awolola, while presenting the Committee’s report, said the Committee had established some of the allegations against the General Manager.

He added that the embattled General Manager was unable to exonerate himself from several of the allegations when he appeared before the Committee.

The Speaker, Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu, while reading the resolution of the House, called on Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to immediately relieve Adebowale of his position as KWTV boss.

The resolution observed that the allegations against Adebowale were abuse of office and maladministration.

“In view of the unprofessional conduct and maladministration against the General Manager, this Honourable House hereby resolve and urged the Kwara State Governor to relieve him of his post and appoint a new General Manager,” the Speaker said.