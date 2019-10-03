The Kaduna State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources on Thursday distributed 1,045 clean cooking stoves to women in the state.

Malam Ibrahim Hussaini the state’s Commissioner for Environment made the disclosure while presenting the stoves to women from the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state in Kaduna.

He was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Steven Joseph.

He said the stoves would be distributed to food vendors, widows, women leaders, and women trained by the Women Initiative for Sustainable Development (WISE) in the 255 political wards of the state.

Hussaini said that the gesture became necessary due to the global outcry on climate change as well as efforts to reduce over-dependence on fuelwood as source of energy.

The commissioner said the pilot phase was an advocacy for women to create awareness for other women to imbibe the use of clean cooking stove.

He said that the stoves were provided by the Federal Ministry of Environment to states to support the fight against global warming among others.

Mr Olanike Olugbaji, Programme Director, WISE, explained that the clean stove was an alternative to reduce over-dependence on fuelwood.

She said the organisation was partnering with Energy Commission of Nigeria to train 170 women and youth across Kaduna and Delta states.

Mrs Juliana Sanda, Public Relations officer, National Council for Women Society, advised the beneficiaries to enlighten their communities on protection of environment.