Son of late industrialist, Kehinde Sanusi has accused her sister, Ms Bilikisu Odetola Sanusi of using the police to harass him and his brother, Sule Sanusi in a bid to frustrate them from pursuing the enforcement of fundamental human rights case coming up later this month at the High Court of Lagos.

Kehinde Sanusi is one of the sons of the famed iron and steel merchant, the late Alhaji Abdul-Rasak Sanusi who died on 1 August, 1997, leaving behind a will which has generated disputes and divisions among family members over the estate of the deceased snowballing into several lawsuits in various courts in Nigeria.

Kehinde had filed a fundamental human rights case against the Nigerian Police, Abimbola Sanusi, Bilikisu Otedola Sanusi and others, which will be heard by the court later this month.

He alleged that on Monday 30th of September, 2019, Ms Bilikisu, who is a Deputy Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, armed with police officers was seen at the office he shared with Sule, harassing and intimidating their security staff.

He said one security officer of the company was taken away with instruction that the two Sanusi brothers should be presented at the Police Station to answer a petition written against them.

“This was the same tactic she used five years earlier when she led police officers from Zone 2, Lagos to the same premises on the premise that a petition was written against them and they had to come to the station for questioning. This, however, led to the false imprisonment of Mr Kehinde Sanusi and Mr Suleiman Sanusi!

“Even though there are several court orders against her person. By order of court SUIT NO.ID/1668/2008, Ms Bilikisu Otedola had been order to stay away from the subject property until the determination of several law suits filed against her and others,” he alleged.

Kehinde alleged that due to Bilkisu’s position, she had used false and malicious statement, to effect his arrest and that all charges against him were cleared by the Director of Public Prosecution, almost immediately.

“Yet again, she has invoked her office powers to commence another campaign of harassment and intimidation against me,” he alleged.

Reacting to the accusation, Bilkisu said there was no way she could harass or intimidate Kehinde, as he was the one doing the harassment, adding that she did not know of any case coming up later this month.

“You can decide to publish what you like because there are so many cases in court that is in the name of Sanusi and I don’t know whether himself is part of the case, it is his senior brother, Sulaiman Sanusi that has taken most of the cases to court, so I am not really sure which of the case; they have many cases on the mother’s side which they have taken to court against the rest of us,” she said.

On harassment, she said “maybe you can come and see me and judge by yourself who will harass each other. Let him provide evidence that I am harassing him. Let him give you evidence, do you know the time they came to my house to come and beat me? Do you know the time they run me up with the car because I am walking on foot? Do you know the number of times they carried my mother to Area F Police Station to lock her up and some of my siblings?”

However, Kehinde debunked her sibling’s assertion that he assaulted her, saying “as for her allegation that I came to her house and beat her, she should show evidence of that? As I have absolutely no communication with her unless she comes with her police men from Lagos State to harass me or Mr Suleiman Sanusi. I don’t understand how a civil servant will just ignore the law of the land and do as she pleases contrary to the law of the land.”