Indian police in Bengaluru have arrested a Nigerian with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh, about $7,200, Asian News International(ANI) reported.

The Nigerian was identified as Jekwu Michael and the banned drugs weighing around 50 grams was seized.

Further investigation showed that Michael’s visa had expired.

Bengaluru police have registered a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreigners Act.

Further investigation is underway, said ANI.