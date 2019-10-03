Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has pledged his unwavering loyalty to his ‘best boss’, President Muhammadu Buhari, despite speculations that he has been sidelined in the administration.

In a magazine entitled: ‘This is Nigeria,’ which was circulated during the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Osinbajo affirmed that his loyalty to President Buhari cannot be compromised.

Osinbajo also described President Buhari as the best boss and called on Nigerians to support him in achieving the Next Level Agenda.

“Vice President Yemi Osibanjo commemorates with Nigerians on the 59th-anniversary celebration while pledging his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari. This day means everything to us as a people, because it is our day of freedom,” he said.

“Let me first congratulate my boss, President, Muhammadu Buhari; His Excellency and our national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu; First Lady and mother of the nation, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also, I celebrate every Nigerian out there on the street trying to make ends meet, not forgetting those who stand out in different areas of human endeavours, home and abroad.

“Fellow Nigerians, be rest assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to his promises and the Next Level Agenda. He is the best boss and I find it thrilling to serve Nigeria under him. It is only responsible of me to give my unwavering loyalty to President Buhari and Nigeria as I promise to stand by him, while contributing my quota at all times to the growth of Nigeria.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari as he leads us to build a stronger bigger and greater Nigeria.”