By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Men’s fashion, style, and arts enthusiast, Ifeanyi Okafor Jr, is a renowned menswear blogger who expresses style as it comes to him.

Known for his expert take on gentlemen style, Okafor Jr in this article on styling the gentleman’s essential timepiece also known as, the Pocket Watch, served us with his opinion on what personal style should be and how as a solid man, it should stand you out amongst millions of people.

He writes:

“To provide others with the assertion that you have an air of class and distinction, knowing the right men’s jewelry to wear as an important part of your outfit is the key to success.

“Pocket watches are a great way to spice up your style. Its simplistic complexity and refined elegance makes it an attractive timepiece. Pocket watches were intended for women to wear but has now become known as the gentleman’s timepiece. It’s perfect to wear with formal wear in cases where it’s inappropriate to wear a wristwatch or pull out your mobile phone.

“The traditional way to wear a pocket watch is attached to a chain. There are three chain types that come in different lengths and some with fancy bars and stylish designs. There are three types of attachments – a bolt ring, an Albert T-bar and a belt loop. I’m wearing the belt loop chain also known as the belt bar chain. It’s worn attached to the belt loop of our trousers or jeans. They’re used when you want to carry the pocket watch in the side pocket of your trousers than the jacket or waistcoat.”

Credits

Outfit: @Regiumstudios

Shoes: @Malikostudios

Hat and Pocket Watch: @JumiaNigeria

Photography: @Uzorugoala