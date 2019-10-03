Kaduna Police Force has confirmed the abduction of six female students and two teachers from a school in Kaduna.

Yakubu Sabo, police spokesman in the state, said they were kidnapped from Engraver’s College in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

He revealed that the gunmen invaded the school through a porous fence on Thursday morning.

He added that the kidnappers went straight to the female hostel after gaining entrance.

He confirmed that their whereabouts remain unknown but actions have been taken to bring the kidnappers to justice.

Sabo said: “A combined team of police mobile force and anti-kidnapping squad have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits.”

According to TheCable, One of the parents whose daughter was abducted said he received a call from the abductors on Thursday morning.

“They told my daughter to give them a number to call, and that was when they called me, but I couldn’t understand if they were asking for ransom because they spoke in a language I could barely hear,” he said.

“I spoke with my daughter and then they collected the phone from her and terminated the call.”