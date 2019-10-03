European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will live in a room next to her office, within the commission’s headquarters in Brussels, her spokesman confirmed to DPA on Thursday.

Von der Leyen, Germany’s former defence minister, is due to take office on Nov. 1, succeeding the outgoing head of the European Union’s executive, Jean-Claude Juncker.

German daily Die Welt had previously reported on the 25-square-metre room being prepared for living purposes on the 13th floor of the commission’s main Berlaymont building.

Since security is already being beefed up at the commission, this arrangement means that no further measures would be required at a separate residence, von der Leyen’s spokesman said.

It also avoids the need to commute daily on Brussels’ congested roads.

Von der Leyen, who has held several government roles in Germany, used to live out of her ministries during the week, spending her free time and weekends with her husband and seven children in their home near Hanover.

Juncker, who is from Luxembourg, has been living in an apartment in a hotel near the commission.