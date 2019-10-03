Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa as an insult on Nigerians.

According to him, a president did not reward a foreign power that has just slaughtered his citizens with impunity with a state visit.

He said Buhari’s visit to South Africa was inappropriate, saying this was yet another first in the ignoble hall of infamy and shame for Nigeria.

@MBuhari’s visit to South Africa is inappropriate and an insult to the Nigerian people.This is yet another 1st in the ignoble hall of infamy and shame for Nigeria,” he wrote on his twitter wall.