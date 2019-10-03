President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former governor of Yobe State, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on his 70th birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari commended Ibrahim for living a life of service to humanity and encouraging budding leaders in the state.

“As you mark your birthday in good health, surrounded by family members and friends, which is one of greatest and happiest moments in one’s life, I convey to you my good wishes and that of the entire people of this country,’’ the President said.

The President said that the former governor dedicated most of his life to public service, working for the state and nation for many years.

He lauded him for “vociferously speaking for the underprivileged as a lawmaker and inspiring younger people to take up the mantle of leadership.

“I wish you many more years of service and commitment to the nation. Happy Birthday.’’