Bayelsa state has been rocked with another kidnap report, just few days after the release of Samson Siasia’s mother and other captives.

The latest is the kidnap of the father of Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Doodei Week.

Chief George Agbabou Week was whisked away by heavily armed men from his home at Ayama-Ijaw in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The evil act was perpetrated in the early hours of Thursday.