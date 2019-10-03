Former Chief of Army Staff and Defence staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade has advised former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to desist from public letter-writing, in a bid to make a point.

Akinrinade acknowledged that it is Obasanjo’s fundamental right to make a point, letter writing does not befit him as a leader and statesman.

Gen. Akinrinade said since Obasanjo has unfettered access to those in power, letter-writing may not be a good option.

He also said whenever Obasanjo wrote his letters to the president, what came to his mind was how he handled similar matters when he was in the saddle.

Acknowledging Obasanjo’s role in history, Akinrinade said statesmen should consult with those in power and offer constructive criticisms, instead of going to the public.

The former Army chief spoke with reporters in Lagos, ahead of his 80th birthday holding in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on 3 October.

”If I have an opportunity to advise him, I will say he should not write letters again. Each time he writes letter, the question I ask is: when he was there, how did he do it? He should not write letters again. He has access to them and he can give his advice, instead of writing.”

Akinrinade, who assessed the 20 years of stable civil rule, said it could have been better.

”We have not found exactly the formula. My assessment is that we have done very poorly. We could do much better.”