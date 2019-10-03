A 19-year-old man, Opeyemi Olatunji, who allegedly stole goods worth N4.8 million from his employer was charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant who works with Jumia International Service Company and resides at 15, Gofamint Estate, Ofada near Mowe in Ogun is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, SP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between July and August at 109, Adeniyi Jones St., Ikeja. Ogu told the court that the defendant was in charge of keeping the goods some customers had rejected.

“The defendant sold some of the goods valued at N4.8 million without the consent of the employer, and neither did he pay the proceeds from the sales into the company’s account. The company got to know about it when its stocks inside its store were taken and the defendant who was in charge could not account for the missing items,” Ogu said.

Ogu said that the defendant was later arrested. He added that the offences violated Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The chief magistrate, Mr. J.A. Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Adegun, thereafter, adjourned the case until Oct.15 for mention.