The world largest 70×65 feet pencil drawing has been unveiled in the Indian city of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

It is that of Mahatma Gandhi, drawn by 18-year-old Amar Singh Gulati who is the recipient of five Guinness records. It took him six days to complete.

The Gandhi picture is set to go into the Guinness record.

It was unveiled at a ceremony organised by Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, in which tributes were paid to the man called father of the Indian nation, reported thehansindia.com