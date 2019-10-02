By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Arinola Olowoporoku’s emerging womenswear label, Nola Black, has unveiled its pre-season 2020 which features quirky clothing that is true to the core of the brand.

Shot by Miracle Otugo, the lookbook features a model shot against the backdrop of a 90’s Nigerian hair salon.

The collection depicts its monochrome colour scheme, with pieces such as dungarees, plaid dresses, plaid jackets, a sequin two-piece and sheer dresses.

The voluminous sleeves are key to the collection and an essential for anyone looking to nail that vintage flex.

According to the Creative Director, Nola Black, she said: “This collection was inspired by the fast-paced evolution of the ideas and ideologies that govern our times. Specifically looking through the millennial experience, the collection is stirred by the transformation/shift from a time seemingly riddled with singularity to an era arguably suffering from a crisis of meaning. Inspired by the many social, political and changes, the collection abundantly fuses social references from the new and the old. Drawing from the movement of a pendulum, the collection elaborates on how we establish equilibrium living through the extremes.”

See some photos from the lookbook below.

Credits

Brand: Nola Black

Art Director: Arinola Olowoporoku

Producer: Ifedayo Olowoporoku

Photographer: Miracle Otugo

Model: Adun Osilowo

Makeup: Laila Cadne

Extra’s Makeup: Seyi Scott, Adun Sobowale

Set Assistants: Adedoyin, Victor OlamideExtras: Juliet Uchenna, Glory Asuquo, Lizzie Adesola, Oyinkan Joseph, Debbi Duke, Seyi Crown, Faith Daniel, Benita Kadiri, Temidayo, Kehinde