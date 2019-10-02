By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on privileged Rivers indigenes to invest their resources in the state, as a way of developing the state’s economy.

Governor Wike while commissioning Oak Haven Hotels and Suites in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said that Rivers people should form the foundation for investments in the state.

He said: “So many people easily criticize, but do nothing for the development of the State. Some make money and invest elsewhere.

“Hon Marcus Nleji has done well. This hotel will create employment and empower the people. It will also generate revenue for the state through taxes”.

He said it is not easy to make money and decide to invest it. He said that Hon Nleji left the political terrain over eight years ago and could still muster resources to invest.

“Those who love their state will take the business risk and invest in the State. Those who don’t love the state will give flimsy excuses and resolve to invest.

“To encourage this new hotel and other businesses on this street, we shall dualize Woji road. The government will patronize this hotel to ensure it succeeds”, he said.

Governor Wike urged the owner of the hotel to allow the management of the hotel to run it professionally adding that failure to run the hotel professionally would lead to its collapse.

Earlier, Chairman of the Oak Haven Hotels and Suites, Hon Marcus Nleji thanked the Rivers State Governor for improving the investment climate of the state through the development of basic infrastructure.

He said prominent Rivers indigenes should prioritize investing in the state before they move to other locations.

Nleji added that through the construction of the hotel, he has created employment for 70 persons and the facilities of the hotel are of international standard.