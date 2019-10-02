Singer and songwriter Sound Sultan and his wife Farida Fasasi are one of the couples that have been around for quite some time.

The veteran singer took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of himself and his beautiful wife and penned a message alongside to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

He wrote:

10 years of PURE HAPPINESS AND REAL LOVE .with you @faridafasasi it has always been organic happiness. Thank you for being yourself and for being my backbone .keeping me looking young and vibrant. Make sure your marriage sweet pass your wedding .. Happy wedding Anniversary #10yearsaboo’

Farida also shared the same photo, writing: “10 Years like 10 minutes.”