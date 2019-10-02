Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as the referee for the prestigious international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil billed for Singapore on Oct. 13.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, said in a statement on Wednesday that Foo would be assisted by his compatriots, Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official).

The match would hold at Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, from 8 pm Singapore time.

It is the first clash between the A teams of both countries since five-time world champions Brazil trashed the Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly game at the National Stadium, Abuja, on June 2003.