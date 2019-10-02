Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said he, his opponents and the entire people of Plateau are all winners at the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal.

Lalong, who was reacting to his victory at the tribunal on Wednesday, called on his opponents to join hands with him to develop the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Simon Macham, described his victory as one for the entire people of the state.

He said that the victory was an affirmation of the mandate freely given to him in the last general elections where his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), won resoundingly.

According to him, the verdict of the tribunal clearly speaks of the unshaken confidence the electorate demonstrated when they massively voted for him.

“The verdict of the election petition tribunal not only affirms our mandate, but also shows that we are all winners.

“The people of the state will now have seamless governance since the distractions of litigations are now settled.

“I wish to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition PDP to join hands with me to rescue Plateau from underdevelopment, insecurity and poverty and consolidate on the achievements of the last four years.

“There is no winner or loser in this verdict, Plateau is the winner,” he said.

Lalong assured the electorate that their votes would not be in vain as he had prepared a five-year development plan for the state which would drive the three-pillar policy thrust of his final term.

The governor added that security and good governance, physical infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth would be prioritised.

He commended the tribunal for dispensing justice without fear or favour, saying the decision was founded on sound legal grounds that could not fail any test