By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Fast-rising Nigerian UK-based womenswear label, Semande for its SS 2020 collection draws inspiration from the early 80’s Nigerian childhood nostalgia, a collection which she themed, ‘LIKE PLAY, LIKE PLAY.”

The collection features playful and vibrant pieces that explore the nostalgic childhood experiences of Yemisi Olaiya, the designer.

According to Olaiya, “It is influenced by African childhood toys, a child’s ability to explore and create a world and experience from nothingness, insignificant and worthless everyday items ranging from empty detergent packaging, empty Tomato Puree cans to cubed sugar packaging and creating role-play with the famous African barbie (The Clonette doll).”

The collection also employs the elegance of the 1980’s fashion and her signature traditional western Nigerian silhouettes to create a story of two worlds that she was raised in.

The Macramé embellishments on the garments were in collaboration with Textile Artist Alice Hume from Hotwalls Studios.

The campaign photoshoot also features their handwoven clutch bags and knotted earrings.

See some photos from the lookbook below.

Credits

Designer: Semande

Photographer: Olufemi Olaiya @iampixpac

Textile Artist: Alice Hume @vanderhume

Models: Naomi Browne @nay_rays, Ngozi Anene @ngozi_anene

Stylist: Tosin Adefila @tosinfila

MUA: Lucy Marie @lucymarie.mua