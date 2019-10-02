Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown, has issued an apology to his former record label boss, Okwudili Umenyiora a.k.a Dilly, for the words he used during their misunderstanding.

The duo have been engaged in a public legal battle which began after Runtown parted ways with Dilly’s Eric Many Entertainment, a move the label claimed was illegal.

The ”International Badman Killer” singer took to Twitter to apologise to Dilly, saying his words at the time came from a place of anger.