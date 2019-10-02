Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment towards improving the standard of education across the State by ensuring teaching and learning is being enhanced for the growth and development of every child enrolled in its Public Schools.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the Flag-Off Ceremony of the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation 2019/2020 Education Intervention Programmes and 6th Year Memorial of Olubunmi Omotayo Adedayo, held at Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Lagos.

Addressing the gathering, His Excellency, Dr Hamzat, expressed the State’s efforts towards revitalizing the Education Sector, making it more conducive and habitable for students to learn and compete globally while preparing for the jobs of tomorrow.

Hamzat who was represented by the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, stressed the mandate of His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to revamp the Sector through 3 main strategies which includes: Teachers recruitment and training; Curriculum review and Infrastructural renewal through building of additional schools and rehabilitation of dilapidated ones among other developments.

Mrs Adefisayo lauded Bunmi Adedayo Foundation (BAF) Education Intervention Programmes, which is designed to ensure that the right environment for learning is provided and teachers are well equipped with the required skills to deliver quality education to public primary schools. She opined that this initiative will encourage more partnership from other stakeholders and corporate bodies in supporting the State Government towards realizing the desired goal of making education standardized across the state.

The Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King in his goodwill message, appreciated the BAF Team for their intervention programmes and assured them of the support needed to sustain this project.

Mr Wahab reiterated the impact of BAF in the last few years, which has contributed immensely to the development of primary education in Lagos State.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr Babatunde Akinleye, Chairman, Board of Directors, Bunmi Adedayo Foundation, stated that the Foundation is a non-profit organization with a vision to nurture and equip every child with the skills required to be successful in changing the world.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government for its support towards giving the Foundation access to Government Schools which has enabled several key achievements.

Dignitaries present at the epoch making event included the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, Dr Doyin Abiola, and Head Teachers of various Primary Schools in the State, amongst others.