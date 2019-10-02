Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that the provision of qualitative education is a major priority of his administration.

On Tuesday, at The Platform, an annual forum organised by the Christian Covenant Centre, Iganmu, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said the state is retraining teachers to improve on the quality of their output.

The governor said that he was determined to change the face of primary education by empowering teachers with new and basic technology to train the students.

Lagos has about 1,000 Public Primary Schools, and 18,000 Private Primary Schools.

According to him, the state has recruited more teachers to add more value to primary education since his assumption as the governor of the state,

“Learning is paramount to the development of children, and for us to record good success we are with a group called the Bridge House.

“They would takeover the task of providing the right atmosphere for our local primary schools to have a standard curriculum.

“They are saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring the primary school teachers receive the right training and are guiding their schools according to the curriculum.

“They would also monitor absenteeism so as not to leave any student behind, they would also be responsible for providing the right tools for each school in the state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that the major aspect that would drive change and bring progress would be the provision of blackboards, books furniture and one meal a day for the pupils.

On health, Sanwo-Olu said that serious work is underway to ensure medical practitioners are well equipped to do their job.

He said that he was aware of the challenges facing the health sector and is determined to improve on the situation to cater for the populace.

Pastor Poju Oyemade, the host and Senior Pastor Covenant Christian Centre, expressed gratitude to the governor for honouring the invitation.

He said that Nigeria is a deeply religious society.

“This is why we invited people who can inject into the seed of this dream Nigeria to make it grow.

“This is why we have some of the best economic minds in Nigeria who also have the knowledge in governance, ” he said.