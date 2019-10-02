Nigeria’s leading automotive trading platform, Cars45, on Wednesday said that Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on the Ease of Doing Business would be the keynote speaker at its Wednesday’s launch of Autopreneur Programme.

The Media Consultant to Cars45 said in Ĺagos that the programme was an innovative empowerment initiative.

He said that the platform was designed as a framework for poverty alleviation that would empower business growth and profitability.

The Vice-President, Retail Services, Cars45, John Egwu, disclosed that Oduwole, who also doubles as the Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), would be on hand to discuss on ways of improving ease of doing business.

“A renowned academic and administrator, Oduwole’s work is particularly hallmarked by the garlands which Nigeria has won on account of improving the ease of doing business.

“It will be recalled that Nigeria has been named among the top 20 improvers in doing business by the World Bank.

“The Autopreneur initiative is in tandem with the administration’s desire to drive economic growth, invest in human capital and build a globally competitive economy.

“As a business, we are inspired by Oduwole’s passion for developmental issues, unflinching dedication towards inspiring Nigerian youths,” he said in a statement.

He added that the initiative would complement the government’s efforts to move millions out of the poverty bucket.

“The Cars45 Autopreneur launch will attract key players within and outside the nation’s auto industry. It is also known for bringing transparency to Nigeria’s marketplace for used vehicles.

“Cars45 has become synonymous with creating delightful consumer experiences by offering people a fast and convenient way to buy, sell or swap their cars,” he said.