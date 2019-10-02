President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in South Africa President to begin a three-day State Visit. He was received at the airport by Lindiwe Sisulu, South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation.

The visit is at the invitation of President and it will afford the two leaders to discuss the welfare of Nigerians living in the country and find common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts.

While in the country, Buhari will also hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians with a view to sharing in their experiences and reassuring them of his administration’s commitment to working for the protection of their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence.