By Adejoke Adeleye

Police in Ogun State have arrested a one-eyed man who is a leader of the dreaded Eiye confraternity said to be responsible for killing of no fewer than 15 people in Ikenne and its environs.

The suspect, Sunday Paul a.k.a Blade who has been on wanted list of the Command was arrested following an intensive surveillance and investigation into his activities.

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he had been arrested and charged to court on three different occasions and that he recently came out of prison over a murder related case.

On interrogation, he admitted being the leader of Eiye cult in Ikenne and its environs. He equally confessed being responsible for the killing of one Kabiru who he claimed to be a member of a rival cult.

His arrest elicited jubilation in Ikenne and its environs.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.