One North Korean missile, out of two missiles launched today, fell into Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on Wednesday morning, Japan’s top government spokesman said.

He said there were no reports so far of any impact on aircraft or ships in the vicinity.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the missile fell at 7:27 a.m. local time, or 2227 GMT, while another one a few minutes earlier fell outside of Japan’s EEZ.

News of of the test came just after it was announced Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea would hold a fresh round of talks this weekend, Fox News reported.

Talks have been stalled since February, when President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un walked away from their second summit without a deal. Kim wanted sanctions relief in exchange for partial disarmament.

In June, the two leaders met at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

The two countries will make preliminary contact Friday before sitting down Saturday for working-level negotiations, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement.

“The delegates of the DPRK side are ready to enter into the DPRK-U.S. working-level negotiations,” said Choe. “It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-U.S. relations.”

