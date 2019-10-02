An NGO, Kishimi Shelter and Care Foundation has supported Malala community with 50 different species of seedlings to curb the menace of desertification and flood in the community.

Malala community of Dukku in Gombe state was among the communities worst hit by recent windstorm and flood.

Malam Ibrahim Istifanus, the Project Manager, Reaching and Empowering Adolescent to Make a Choice about their Health (REACH) said in Malala village of Dukku Local Government Area on Tuesday that the meeting in Malala aimed to inculcate in adolescents the culture of tree planting.

Kishimi Shelter and Care Foundation was responsible for executing the REACH programme and supported by Save the Children International.

“Environment is our common heritage, therefore, we must protect it, you should bear it in mind trees are veritable tools in creating a peaceful environment.

He said that apart from other components of the REACH programme, the tree planting was to bring succour and encourage the people to plant and nurture trees for a better and peaceful environment.

Malam Umar Bima, the Chief Executive, Jewel Environmental Initiatives Gombe, urged the children to make it a habit of growing trees by nurturing them.

Alhaji Ahmed Usman, the District Head of Malala expressed happiness with the intervention of the Kishimi Shelter and Care Foundation, stressing that the awareness was a welcome development.

He called for more varieties of the trees to be brought to the community, promising that his people would plant them and nurture them to maturity for the benefit of the community.