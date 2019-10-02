Liverpool got the defence of their European crown back on track after surviving a sensational comeback against Salzburg on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders, who lost their opening group game at Napoli, looked set to inflict some Anfield pain on their Austrian visitors with three goals in the opening 36 minutes.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring after eight minutes after a rapid exchange of passes with Roberto Firmino had torn his former club apart.

And defender Andy Robertson started and finished the move which put the Reds two-up in the 25th minute.

It seemed game over 11 minutes later when Mo Salah scored from close range.

But the Austrian League leaders hit back six minutes before the break when Hwang Hee-chan got his eye in after ditching some protective glasses by turning Virgil van Dijk to batter a powerful shot past Adrian.

And they were level by the hour, after quick-fire strikes by Takumi Minamino and teenage substitute Erling Braut Haaland left the Kop stunned.

But Mo Salah came to Liverpool’s rescue in the 69th minute with another clinical finish to settle a classic contest.

Liverpool maintained their home record, they have not been beaten at Anfield in either the Champions League or Premier League since April 2017.

And they are yet to suffer a first home defeat in Europe under Klopp, but the result clearly showed that Liverpool have defensive issues.