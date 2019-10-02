By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Delectable Nollywood sweetheart and fashion icon, Mercy Aigbe, on Oct 1, 2019, took to the gram to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The yummy mum of two was a sight to behold in these cute new photos as she rocked an Ankara fabric, a blend of green and white colours garnished with green and white organza fabric to depict Nigeria’s national colours.

Aigbe did well to show her patriotism in a stylish way as she shared lovely photos of her proudly adorned in this pretty number by @emaginebybukola while reiterating her belief in a better Nigeria.

See her Instagram posts below.