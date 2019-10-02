By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Delectable Nollywood sweetheart and fashion icon, Mercy Aigbe, on Oct 1, 2019, took to the gram to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The yummy mum of two was a sight to behold in these cute new photos as she rocked an Ankara fabric, a blend of green and white colours garnished with green and white organza fabric to depict Nigeria’s national colours.

Aigbe did well to show her patriotism in a stylish way as she shared lovely photos of her proudly adorned in this pretty number by @emaginebybukola while reiterating her belief in a better Nigeria.

See her Instagram posts below.

View this post on Instagram

 

Just because I believe NIGERIA will be great again 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #happyindependeday #proudnigerian #omonaija #ankarafashion #greenwhitegreen🇳🇬

A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Behold the fabric merchant ❤️ Happy 59th birthday Naija!!!! Ankara Fabric @asoebimercy 💕 Flawless Facebeat @cattysglam_mua 💕 Gele @abydouz_gele 💕 Outfit made by @emaginebybukola 💕 Earrings @bags_warehouse1 💕 Oct 1st Mood 😁💕💋

A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on