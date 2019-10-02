By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous media personality, Toni Tones indeed stole the show when she stepped out in this red hot number by designer Adey Soile at Bovi’s birthday bash recently held in Lagos.

The award-winning actress, photographer and singer didn’t go unnoticed at the event as she had all eyes on her.

But then, there is nothing new here as we are used to the Toni tones slaying and snatching our edges with her amazing style.

Toni accessorized her sexy look with her hair in a sleek ponytail and black lace-up sandals.

We love how she managed to be sexy, chic and keep it classy all at the same time.

We Stan a fashionable queen.

#BestDressedAsUsual