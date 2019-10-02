The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has intensified palliative measures on critical roads across the State to provide temporary relief for motorists pending when the rains subside.

Engr. Olufemi Daramola, General Manager of the Corporation, stated this in his office while reiterating that palliative works on potholes and failed sections of roads within the metropolis has not stopped.

He affirmed the use of granite boulders and crushed granite stones to mitigate the effects of road failures on a daily basis, pending deployment of a permanent solution using asphalt premix after the rainy season.

While explaining the seriousness the Corporation attaches to His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the fixing of bad roads across the State, Daramola revealed that “As at today we have deployed over 660 tons of boulders on bad sections along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway alone, we are yet to cover the entire stretch and the rain keeps pouring; that will tell you how bad it is everywhere”.

“Everyone knows how bad the situation is, but we have not stopped working either, as we have continued to provide relief through temporary palliative measures day and night including weekends despite the torrential rainfall,” he added.

He maintained that some major roads such as Oba Sekumade Road, Ikorodu; Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Ikeja; Ipaja Road by Moshalasi Roundabout, Akowonjo; Egbeda-Idimu Road; LASU-Igando Road and several other locations received attention in the last two weeks to provide relief to motorists along that axis.

Daramola enjoined members of the public to stop dumping refuse in drainage channels to prevent stagnant rainwater that results in the damage of roads, assuring that full-scale road maintenance operations will commence across the State after the rains.