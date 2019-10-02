By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous apparel and lifestyle brand established in 2006 by Tolulope Akinpeloye, NACK (Nigerian Articulate Culture Kulllection) recently revealed the campaign for its 2019 collection.

The project incorporates a range of jersey-like essentials that is aptly aimed at “instilling pride in Nigerians,” and other fashion items tagged as an identity for a forward-moving Nigerian.

The collection themed “League of Xtraordinary Nigerians (LXN) is a movement designed to promote patriotism and unity amongst Nigerians all over the world.

According to the brand, “The collection was designed in line with the vision of the NACK brand – which is to create a New Nigeria that Nigerians and the world can be proud of.”

NACK says it has provided “not just a fashion item but also an identity.”

Founder and creative head, NACK Apparel, Tolulope Akinpeloye, describes the collection as ‘ingenious’.

“Nigerian’s are individualistic and nonconformists. They require something that makes them unique and helps them identify as proud citizens of their county. Inspired by Nigeria, this collection is aimed at building back a country that Nigerians can be proud of, through fashion,” he said.

See the collection and campaign visuals below.