Talented Nigerian Afrobeats producer, Kiddominant has signed an exclusive music licensing deal with Sony Music West Africa.

Kiddominant, 27, is an award-winning multi-platinum selling music producer. His work is spread across celebrated music sensations including Davido, Wizkid, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Wale, AKA, Rae Sremmurd, Mayorkun, Mr Eazi and Popcaan.

Since signing a music publishing deal with Sony/ATV in March of 2017, Kiddominant has grown experientially in his dynamic craft. He produced Davido’s global smash hit and record-breaking music single “FALL” which was released same year and certified by RISA.

Kiddominant operates on the mantra of uniting people with the powerful tool of music. This is what birthed his vision for the boundary-defying #OneAfrica album, which he is already done putting finishing touches to. While teasing fans and music supporters across social media platforms with the hashtag #OneAfrica, Kiddominant added that the project features 8 global African acts.

Having been a part of Kiddominant’s development process, Sony Music West Africa has excitedly put their full weight behind the creative genius in his quest for greatness on international frontiers with the signing of this deal.