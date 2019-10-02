Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has urged Nigerians to vote out bad leaders, if they are not implementing policies that will enhance the living standard of the people.

Every Nigerian deserves a better life and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that”, Jega, a professor of political science said at a lecture organised by the Hudaibiyya Centre.

The lecture held at the Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Kano.

Jega advised the federal government to use recovered loot to develop national social security to alleviate hardship in Nigeria.

He said it was unfortunate that responsiveness, leaders’ nonchalant attitude to the masses woes thrive in Nigeria, ‘‘whereas these are what other nations have been fighting to erase from their system.

He then advised Nigerians to vote out bad leaders.

“If a leader fails, it is up to the public to ensure that they vote them out”.

Jega, the 62 year-old academic added that there is an urgent need for the Buhari-led administration to come up with measures that would address insecurity and instability in various sectors of the nation.