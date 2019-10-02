Dr Abubakar Waziri, Head, Clinical Services, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, in Kano State, has called on Nigerians to be more committed to their duties so as to boost service delivery across all sectors.

Waziri made the call on Tuesday.

The physician, who spoke on Nigeria’s 59 years as an independent nation, also spoke on the need for mutual respect for individual cultural differences so as to enjoy the fruits of diverse cultures.

“Our diversity should unite us; we have diverse cultural backgrounds and I feel that such should be a blessing and not be allowed to tear us apart,” he said.

He said that Nigeria would grow fast and develop if its nationals were allowed to express themselves by celebrating their respective cultural heritages.

On Nigeria’s developmental strides so far, he said that the country had remained backward.

“Nigeria is lagging behind in development, but individuals have done well for themselves which is not good for our corporate interest as a nation.

“We have Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in different parts of the world and have become proud ambassadors for Nigeria.

“If the government can harness what we have, Nigeria will move forward.

“I wish Nigeria the best; we have what it takes to be the best country in the world. If our leaders do the right thing, we shall become a great nation,” he said.