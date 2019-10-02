Fourteen people were killed on Wednesday when an illegal gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said, giving a provisional toll.

“Fourteen dead, three hospitalised with serious injuries. Search continuing,” Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian action, said in a tweet.

The accident happened at Kampene, 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of the town of Kindu.

A civil society campaigner, Justin Kyanga Asumani, also giving a preliminary toll, said: “15 bodies have been recovered, including two women.”

Deadly accidents are frequent in DR Congo’s informal mining sector, especially in gold. Safety is poor and risk-taking is high.

Subsistent miners rush to an area where valuable minerals are discovered, often digging deep shafts that then collapse.

Kyanga said the accident happened at around 2 pm, when “dozens of people, including children and pregnant women” were at work on the site.

In June, more than 40 illegal miners died at a copper concession in Kolwezi, southeastern DR Congo, that was operated by Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), a subsidiary of Swiss company Glencore.

Kyanga said the illegal mine in Kampene had been operating for around a decade, a situation that underscored “the lack of oversight and the inactivity by state bodies”.