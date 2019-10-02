Security has been beefed up in Kano metropolis ahead of the judgment to be delivered today by the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal on Monday announced Wednesday as judgment day in the petition filed by the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf against Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje is at the moment in South Africa with President Buhari.

PDP and Abba Kabir-Yusuf are challenging the declaration of Ganduje of APC as winner of the March 23, governorship election in Kano state.

Armed policemen manned strategic places within Kano and its environs, including the Government House and other public buildings.

Policemen have also taken over the control of movement of vehicles, especially along the major streets in the city as early as 6.00 a.m as parts to check recklessly amongst motorists at the end of the judgment.

Other security personnel have also been put on red alert at the tribunal located along the Miller Road at Bompai areas of the state capital.

Motorists who have no business with the area were turned back.

And those allowed to pass through were thoroughly checked and quizzed.

Human and vehicular movements around the Bompai area was also restricted as only lawyers, journalists, and security personnel were allowed in or out.